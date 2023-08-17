Sally (Kemp) Richard-Harkey, age 90, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on a rainy morning with her loving family by her side at 5:55 a.m., on Monday, August 14, 2023, at her son Dave and Meegan’s home. To honor Sally’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, August 21, 2023, at the Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista Street, with Rev. Andrew J. Upah officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Sally was born on June 11, 1933, in Remsen, Iowa, daughter of Roman and Modesta (Cross) Kemp.

Recommended for you