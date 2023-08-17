Sally (Kemp) Richard-Harkey, age 90, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on a rainy morning with her loving family by her side at 5:55 a.m., on Monday, August 14, 2023, at her son Dave and Meegan’s home. To honor Sally’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, August 21, 2023, at the Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista Street, with Rev. Andrew J. Upah officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Sally was born on June 11, 1933, in Remsen, Iowa, daughter of Roman and Modesta (Cross) Kemp.
Sally was an outstanding woman who lived a great life. She married Raymond Harkey Sr., on February 20, 1954. They started their family together but ultimately decided to go their separate ways. Later in life Sally would meet her soul mate, C.J. Richard, and the couple would marry on June 16, 1990. Sadly C.J. passed away the day after their 3rd wedding anniversary, June 17, 1993. Sally was a hard worker who not only raised her family and cared for her home, but also worked in the laundry at Mt. Pleasant Home until her retirement. She volunteered at the Dubuque Boys Club, where she was on the Women’s Council and worked at the Canteen. Sally also served as a past president of the Dubuque Association of the Blind. She was a very active member of the Church of the Nativity and the Moose Lodge. Sally loved playing Bingo and had an outgoing personality that drew people to her. She was kind, funny and well known for her many cute (and sometimes flamboyant) hats. Her son Dave never let her leave the house without commenting, “That’s some bad hat Mother”. Her family was always her top priority and she was theirs. If anyone was going anywhere, Sally was always invited to join them. Sally liked the simple things in life like sitting on the porch watching a rain shower, but was always up for a new adventure. Her most recent adventures were seeing Willie Nelson in concert and taking an Alaskan cruise. She never let her age slow her down, a good lesson for all of us! Sally was a wonderful lady who has left a lasting impression on everyone around her. To say she will be greatly missed is an understatement!
Those left to cherish Sally’s memory include her children, Daniel (Jean) Harkey, Dubuque, IA, David (Meegan) Harkey, Dubuque, IA, Dale (Patti) Harkey, Dubuque, IA, Darla (Bruce) Scheffert, Dubuque, IA, Denise (Mark) Schweer, Iowa City, IA and Douglas Roman Harkey, Dubuque, IA; 27 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren; her brother, William “Whitey” Kemp, Dubuque, IA; 2 sisters-in-law, Sherlon Kemp, Winter Haven, FL and Bonnie Kemp, Dubuque, IA; a special aunt, Jeanine Burbach, Dubuque, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, C.J. Richard; her former husband, Raymond Harkey Sr.; a step-son, Raymond Harkey Jr.; a granddaughter, Kellie Galle; 3 great-grandsons, Evan Pusateri, Evan Harkey, Kalvin Scheffert; her siblings, James (Carol) Kemp, Marlene (Calvin) Gieseman, Larry Kemp and Ronald Kemp; and a sister-in-law, Janice Kemp.
Sally’s family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, especially Julie, Dr. Andrea Ries and Dr. Christine Holm for the outstanding care they have provided for Sally.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Sally’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Sally Richard Family.