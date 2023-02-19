Richard A. “Dick” Leibfried, 85, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on February 15, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 23rd, 2023 at the Church of the Resurrection with Fr. Phillip Gibbs officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. Entombment with military honors by the Dubuque Marine Corps League will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.

