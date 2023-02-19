Richard A. “Dick” Leibfried, 85, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on February 15, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 23rd, 2023 at the Church of the Resurrection with Fr. Phillip Gibbs officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. Entombment with military honors by the Dubuque Marine Corps League will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Dick was born on September 2, 1937 in Potosi, WI the son of Leo and Anastiasa (Eggers) Leibfried. He attended school in Southwest Wisconsin and served in the US Navy from 1957-1959. He worked for John Deere in Dubuque until his retirement. He was a member of the Local UAW.
Dick cared deeply about family and friends. We will miss him, until we meet again.
He is survived by his wife Mary Jane; his daughter Laurie (Pat) LuGrain; his son Rich (Michelle) Leibfried; sisters Julie Jansen, Jane Lange, Peg Pitzen and Joan Shireman; brothers Roger Leibfried and Randy Leibfried; sister-in-law Kay Budden. His grandchildren: Amber, Corey, P.J., Olivia, and Libby; great grandchildren Payton, Nolan, Vivian, Everly, Emersyn and KiLynn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Shirley Blindert, Donna Timmerman, and Marilyn Sexton; brothers Keith Leibfried and Jeff Leibfried, brothers-in-law Donald Jansen, Richard Timmerman and Larry Timmerman; sisters-in-law Nancy Leibfried and Donna Frommelt and his granddaughter Ashley LuGrain.
The family wishes to thank to all of the family, friends and health care professionals who helped Dick throughout his illness.
