Shirley A. Klostermann Telegraph Herald Mar 26, 2022 EPWORTH, Iowa — Shirley A. Klostermann, 81, of Epworth, died on Thursday, March 24, 2022.Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth.Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Epworth. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery.