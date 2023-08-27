Sister Madonna (Edward Mary) Lang, 85, of Dubuque, died Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Clare House in Dubuque.
The Rite of Final Committal for Sister Madonna will be held at the Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023 followed by burial at the Sisters of St. Francis natural burial site. A Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 7 at Mount St. Francis Center. Livestream of both services can be viewed at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans.
Sister Madonna was born March 18, 1938, in Barnum, IA, the daughter of Edward and Frances Rapp Lang.
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis on August 25, 1956 and made final profession of vows on August 12, 1962. Sister received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Briar Cliff College, Sioux City, IA.
She ministered as an educator in Iowa at Dyersville; Otter Creek; Luxemburg; Holy Ghost, Dubuque; Petersburg; Webster City; St. Mary, Manchester; Sacred Heart, Sioux City; St. Mary and Sacred Heart, Waterloo. Sister Madonna was also missioned at Okolona and Calhoun City in Mississippi and in Portland, Oregon.
Sister Madonna is survived by her sisters Margaret Ostbloom, Patricia (Hal) Barber, Jean (Randy) Anderson; brother Thomas (Kris) Lang; sister-in-law Margaret Lang; nieces, nephews, and her Franciscan sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Mary Jane (Robert) Scharfenkamp, her brother, Joseph Lang, and brother-in-law Elmer Ostbloom.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, 3390 Windsor Ave., Dubuque, IA.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.