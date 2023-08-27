Sister Madonna (Edward Mary) Lang, 85, of Dubuque, died Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Clare House in Dubuque.

The Rite of Final Committal for Sister Madonna will be held at the Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023 followed by burial at the Sisters of St. Francis natural burial site. A Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 7 at Mount St. Francis Center. Livestream of both services can be viewed at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans.

