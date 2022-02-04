Geraldine L. “Jeri” (Taft) Hopkins, age 76, of Dubuque, passed away at 7:45 p.m., on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital. To celebrate Jeri’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at The Church of the Nazarene, 1195 Prysi Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 5, 2022, with Pastor Leah Barker officiating. Burial will be in Oakview Cemetery in Albia, Iowa. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Jeri was born on March 25, 1945, in Hocking Hill, Iowa, daughter of Orvel and Lelah (Kincaid) Taft.
Jeri attended school at Albia Community High School and completed her GED in Ottumwa in 1984. She was united in marriage to Ronald G. Hopkins on March 11, 1963, at the Open Bible Church in Albia. They were blessed with only 16 years together before Ronald sadly passed away on December 23, 1979. She began her working career at Smith Laundry in Albia, and went on to become a CNA with Oakwood Care Center and Albia Care Center. After moving to Dubuque, Jeri went to work with Ennoble Manor and lastly with Bethany Home until her retirement. When Jeri wasn’t working, she spent time in the kitchen creating beautiful wedding cakes and birthday cakes. She liked crafting, watching Disney movies and rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs. She also enjoyed going to garage sales and had an extensive elephant collection. When the kids were young she was very involved as a Cub Scout Leader. Jeri also loved to travel and spend time with her family. Her faith was undeniable. She helped to establish the Church of God’s Holiness in Albia, and was a faithful member of the Church of the Nazarene here in Dubuque. Jeri was a kind woman who was very generous with her time and talents. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she has touched throughout the years.
Those left to cherish Jeri’s memory include her 5 children, Robert Taft, Knoxville, IA, Ronald Hopkins Jr., Lebannon, MO, Alan (Kathy Whitten) Hopkins, Des Moines, IA, Lucinda (Jim) Tuthill, Dubuque, IA and Jeff (Karen) Hopkins, Dubuque, IA; her 8 grandchildren, Angela (Willie), Joseph, Joshua (Amanda), Tabitha, Cindy (Matt), Denise (Dave), T.J., James, Donnie and all of her “adopted grandchildren”; her 24 great-grandchildren; a great great-grandson; her siblings, George (Robin) Taft, Portland, OR, Mary (Doug) Turnbull, Charlotte, TN and Judy (Paul) Billings, Newton, IA; a former daughter-in-law, Nancy See, Centerville, IA; and a “special sister”, Cindy Ryans, California.
Jeri was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald Hopkins; 3 great-grandchildren, Katie Tuthill, Ashley Monohon and Wesley Monohon; and 2 daughters-in-law, Carol Taft and Karen Ballalatak.
Jeri’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of UnityPoint Health for all of their kindness and all of the compassionate care they provided for Jeri.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Jeri’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Jeri Hopkins Family.
