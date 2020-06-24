Randy J. Shireman Jr., age 50, formerly of Dubuque, passed away on June 15, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his son and his loving partner, Lisa. Randy had been battling sickness for a few short months.
His strength will forever be unmatched, and stories will be passed down about the courage he possessed up until the very moment the Lord offered him rest.
Randy graduated from Central Alternative high School. He was a master carpenter and had spent the last several years building houses in Oregon where he and his family lived. He loved nature and enjoyed taking his son on hikes in the beautiful scenery of Oregon.
He touched many lives and he will be missed more than words can express. Randy is survived by his 8-year-old son Daniel; his loving partner Lisa; his brother Jeremy Shireman; and his mother and father, Randy and Marie.
Family and friends may visit and share memories from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. We remind everyone to practice the social distancing guidelines.
There is a memorial fund established for his 8-year-old son Daniel. Donations can be directed to Dupaco Community Credit Union on JFK in the name of Randy Shireman.