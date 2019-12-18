EARLVILLE, Iowa — Shirley Ann Steuri, 87, of Earlville, Iowa, died on Friday, December 13, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 9 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, in Dubuque. The Funeral Service for Mrs. Steuri will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home, with Deacon Mike Ellis officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Shirley was born February 15, 1932, in Dubuque, the daughter of Emil and Helen Bauer. On November 18, 1950, she married Paul Steuri in Dubuque, whom she met while visiting her sister-in-law in Monticello. He died August 22, 2014. In 1955, Paul and Shirley purchased a family farm. Years later in 1959, they started a Rochester Silo dealership on the farm, and the business eventually moved to the north end of County Road X-47 in 1974. Shirley will be fondly remembered for her loving devotion to her family, especially her husband Paul and her grandchildren.
Survivors include daughters, Susan Tucker, of Monticello, Iowa, Diane (Mike) Russell, of Seattle, Wash., Julie Steuri, of Dubuque, Kathy (Jamey) Dirks, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Patty Steuri, of Earlville, Iowa; son, Steve (Wanda) Steuri, of Monticello, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Jenny (Mike) Rose, Ashley Russell, Wesley Russell, Daryn Dirks, Deidra (Justen) Scranton, Jaryd Dirks, and Aaron Steuri; three great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Nicholas, and Avery; and a brother, Wayne (Betty) Bauer, of Dubuque.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Rosemary Patters and Lorriane Krueger; a brother, LaVerne Bauer; a son-in-law, Jim Tucker; and a grandchild in infancy, Sheryl Tucker.
A memorial has been established for the American Heart Association.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque and all of her devoted health care providers.
