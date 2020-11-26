EARLVILLE, Iowa — Arthur “Art” Nefzger, 82, of Earlville, Iowa, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Mass of Christian burial will take place Monday, November 30, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Earlville, with the Reverend Dennis Quint officiating. Burial will be at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville, is assisting the family. All guests attending Mass must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Art was born February 15, 1938, in Strawberry Point, Iowa, the son of John A. and Clara J. (Kramer) Nefzger. He graduated from Earlville High School. On April 10, 1958, Art married Patricia “Pat” Sporle. Six children were born into this union.
Art drove truck for Fredrick’s and Bard Materials until retirement in 2001.
Art was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he was a Lector and distributed communion to the homebound.
Art enjoyed bowling, traveling, golfing, puzzles, playing cards and playing a good prank of others.
His greatest love was for his family, children and grandchildren.
Art is survived and remembered by his children, Suzy Cockran, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jeff Nefzger, of Earlville, Margie Nefzger, of Columbia, Missouri, Chris (Becky) Nefzger, of Manchester, Iowa, Frank (Ellen) Nefzger, of Jackson, Michigan, Jodi (Sean) Blake, of Columbia, Missouri; grandchildren, Chastity (Jimmy) Wilburn, Nick and Brandon Cockran, Brandi and Allison Nefzger, Shari (Garrett) Soppe, William (Stephanie), Brianna and Harley Nefzger, Matthew and Amber Nefzger, Emily and Keira Blake; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Irene Pasker, Nadine Ruley; sister-in-law, Shirley Nefzger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Clara Nefzger; wife, Pat Nefzger; siblings, Helen Nefzger, Lois Nefzger, Ralph Nefzger and Donald Nefzger; and two brothers-in-law, Albert Pasker and John Ruley.
