Marjorie Lucille (Looney) DeGree, 92, of Dubuque, Iowa, completed a well-lived life and died peacefully on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Marge was born May 29, 1928, to Ruth (Seeds) and Clint Looney. She attended school in Davenport, Iowa, and worked at Graybar Electric until she married James Joseph (Jim) DeGree in 1949.
Marge’s ashes will be interred next to her husband at a family graveside gathering at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of visitation, the family invites friends to write their thoughts, memories, or stories about Marge and send them to: Marge DeGree’s Family, 6792 Olde Massey Road, Dubuque, Iowa 52003.
Marge was a valued friend, loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother who relished the time she spent with family and friends. Among her interests were playing golf, bridge, gardening, making jewelry, and family gatherings to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Bears. After her husband retired from Graybar Electric, the couple opened and operated a successful Telephone and Supply Company for a number of years.
Marge is survived by her children, Michael, Linda (Chuck Deutmeyer), Tom (Martha Morrison); and her son-in-law, Keith Mueller (Beth DeGree-Mueller, deceased). Her grandchildren are Kathleen, Nathan, Jordan, Sam, Cara, Laura, Zachary, Elijah and Ian.
Preceding Marjorie in death were her husband, Jim; her daughter, Beth; and her granddaughters, Laura DeGree and Charity Deutmeyer.
Our family wishes to thank and honor those caregivers and friends who took great care in fostering Marge’s well-being, particularly during the concerns of this pandemic year.
Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, IA, is assisting the family.
