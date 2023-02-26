Beverly Wenzel, 84, of Dubuque, died Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison.

The Funeral Service for Beverly will be 11:30 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Deacon Mike Ellis officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:15 am prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.