Beverly Wenzel, 84, of Dubuque, died Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison.
The Funeral Service for Beverly will be 11:30 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Deacon Mike Ellis officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:15 am prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Beverly was born September 16, 1938, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of John K. Tittle Sr. and Sarah Jane Brandes Tittle.
Recommended for you
Beverly worked as a Dental Assistant for Dr. Kent Jecklin for several years. She later worked as a private duty nurse at Mt. Carmel in Dubuque. Beverly enjoyed music and loved to dance, when her brother Richard’s band was playing an event, she rarely missed. She was a very good cook and absolutely loved sweets. Beverly was always prideful in her appearance. Above all, she was a caregiver to all and loved her family.
Survivors include her children, Richard Leroy Wenzel of Dubuque and Julien F. (Tammy) Wenzel, II of Dubuque; grandchildren, Richard LeRoy Wenzel, II, Jules Wenzel, III, Adam (fiance, Kelly Judy) Wenzel, Lucas Wenzel, and Jordan (fiance, Travis Mau) Wenzel; and two siblings, Diane Bush of Dubuque and Richard LeRoy (Tina) Tittle, Sr. of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Darlene Tittle, Mary (Earl Sr.) Davis, and John Tittle Jr.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the nurses and staff at Finely Hospital ICU.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Beverly’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.