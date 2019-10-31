Mildred W. Davis, 90, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Hawkeye Care Center.
Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1276 White Street, in Dubuque, where visitation also will take place from noon until 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in St. Donatus, Iowa.
Mildred was born May 28, 1929, in St. Donatus, daughter of Herman and Alvina (Knief) Hueneke. She married Cletus Davis on July 14, 1956, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Donatus. He preceded her in death on February 8, 2016.
She was a loving wife, mom and grandma, who took care of many kids in her home throughout the years. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dubuque since 1966.
She is survived by three sons, Lonny (Julie) Davis, of North Liberty, Iowa, Kevin (Tammy) Davis, of Otter Creek, Iowa, and Randall (Kelli) Davis, of Dubuque; two daughters, Julie (Mike) Hammer, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Pam (John) Gregorich, of Dubuque; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Irma Schumacher, of Ames, Iowa; and a sister-in-law, Jean Hueneke, of Bellevue, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cletus; her parents; a brother, Aaron Hueneke; a sister, Marie (and her husband, Paul Hoffman); and a brother-in-law, George Schumacher.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1276 White Street.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque and Hawkeye Care Center for their care and concern.