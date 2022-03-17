LA MOTTE, Iowa — Ronald Joseph Althoff, 74, of La Motte, Iowa, passed away on March 14, 2022, at home following a short illness.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Father Dave Ambrosy officiating, burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory
2595 Rockdale Road.
Ron was born on January 7, 1948, in Monticello, Iowa to Albert “Al” and Aileen (Hemmer) Althoff. He graduated from UW- Platteville with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture. He was united in marriage to Carol Pancratz on February 22, 1975, in Dubuque, Iowa and together they shared 47 years together.
Ron was a lifelong farmer and owned and operated Ron Althoff Trucking. He had a great passion for family, farming and baseball. He played baseball for Andrew High School, Prairie League Ball for LaMotte and softball in Zwingle. Later in life, he was an avid fan and scorekeeper for the Zwingle Suns baseball team. He was a member and proud supporter of the Zwingle Recreation Association.
Ron is survived by his wife Carol, sons Marty (Stephanie) Althoff of Robins, Iowa, Greg (Kay) Althoff of La Motte, and Brian “B.J.” Althoff of Dubuque, grandchildren Ryan, Andy, Toby, Elliott, Hannah, Henry, and Gracelin “Gracie”, his caring siblings JoAnn Delaney of Dubuque, Carole (Dick) Kleis of Zwingle, Donna (Donnie) Klostermann of Farley, Ken (Mary Lou) Althoff of Maquoketa, and Joyce (Wayne) Bockenstedt of Guttenberg, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Al and Aileen, a son Scott in 2002, father and mother-in-law Ken and Monica Pancratz, brother-in-law Loras Delaney and nieces and nephew Shelley, Tara, Tommy, and Sherry.
In lieu of flowers, a Ronald Althoff memorial fund has been established to benefit the Zwingle Suns baseball team.