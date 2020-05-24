Ethel V. Butlett, 103, of Dubuque died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Luther Manor of natural causes.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Asbury Cemetery, Asbury Iowa. Rev. Karen Candee will officiate. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, is assisting the family.
Ethel was born on July 8, 1916, in Dubuque, the daughter of August and Freda (Launspach) Smith. She grew up on the family farm on Cedar Ridge Road in Center Township. She married Harold Butlett on July 17, 1934. They divorced in 1967. Ethel worked at Dubuque Pack for over 30 years on the bacon line. She loved the outdoors and nursed injured wildlife back to health before releasing them. They often came back to visit.
Ethel also had a green thumb caring for her many plants. She brought the world an abundance of beauty with her many talents, caring nature, and sense of humor. The stories of her growing up in the horse and buggy days will be sadly missed.
She enjoyed her time chatting with family and friends, especially her great-great-niece, Samantha. They had a very special bond, even when playing Pokemon Go together.
Caregivers to their aunt, Robert and Janice Smith will miss their daily phone calls to check how her day went.
She is survived by her brother, Lyle “Ossie” (Marge) Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Fern Smith, Robert Smith, Ruth “Peach” Beecher, Ira “Tony” Smith and nephew, Lyle Smith, Jr.
The family would like to extend a thank you to Luther Manor and Sue from Hospice of Dubuque for the care Ethel received.