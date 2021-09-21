WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Robert B. Farmer, 90, of Worthington, Iowa passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa, the anniversary date of being wounded in combat.
Visitation for Robert will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday.
Services for Bob will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington, Iowa with Rev. Martin Obeng Presiding. Burial will be held in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Worthington with Full Military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
He was born April 7, 1931 in Strawberry Point, Iowa, son of Bryan J. and Luella (Clinton) Farmer. He received his education in the Strawberry Point and Independence area schools. On June 3, 1953 he was united in marriage to Betty Cole at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Manchester, Iowa. She preceded him in death on July 5, 2013.
Bob was employed as a mechanic for the Iowa Department of Transportation. He loved fixing things and caring for his pet birds and cats. He enjoyed gardening was well known for his prize tomatoes and berries. He spent his free time fishing for cat fish, and especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He was a Korean War veteran, having served in the Army-2nd Division 38th Infantry SFC where he was wounded. Bob waited 48 years to receive the Purple Heart medal, the benefits and to be recognized as a veteran. He was truly proud of this and greatly appreciated being acknowledged.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Parish in Worthington and its Altar and Rosary Society, and the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
He is survived by four children, Robert A. (Sally) Farmer of Hopkinton, James E. (Sam) Farmer of Monticello, Debbie K. Lynch (Mark McDonough) of Dubuque and Dawn (Kevin) Davis of Worthington; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one sister, Carolyn Morrisey of Marion; a sister-in-law, Laura Farmer of Dundee; a brother and sister-in-law, Clifford and Helen Cole of Manchester.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Steven Farmer; two sisters, Jean (Virgil) Theel and Evelyn Stolda; two brothers, William (Dorothy) Farmer and Patrick Farmer; a granddaughter, Angela Farmer; a great grand-daughter, Willow Mae Lynch in infancy; his father and mother-in-law, Louis and Nellie Cole; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob and Florence Cole and Everett and Janice Cole.
Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to the Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN; Robert Farmer family, P.O. Box 271, Dyersville, Iowa.