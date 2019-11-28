Donald “Zeke” Eigenberger, 78, of Dubuque, died peacefully Tuesday, November 26, 2019, with his family by his side.
The funeral service for Mr. Eigenberger will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Rev. Father Mark Kwenin as the officiant. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 until 11 a.m.
Don was born on May 2, 1941, in Dubuque, the son of Donald and Mary Lou Wittstock Eigenberger. On July 26, 1961, he married Mary Jo Ricketts at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque. He was a mechanic for the bus garage for Interstate Power Company and then Packing House through its changes until it closed its doors. Don was a hard-working man and great provider for his family. He was a loving, supportive husband and a truly wonderful, caring dad. His grandkids were the twinkle in his eye. You could find Don at his favorite spot, the Airport Inn with his friends watching the Green Bay Packers and NASCAR races. He took pride in his “toys,” his Harley, IROC, and his Chevy truck. He leaves us saying “Youll C”.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jo, of Dubuque; daughter, Deb Minnick, of Dubuque; sons, John Eigenberger and Ron Eigenberger, both of Dubuque; grandchildren, Danielle (TJ) Burghy and Jakob Eigenberger; great-granddaughters, Elliana and Paislee, and one great-grandson on the way; sisters, MaryLynn (Rick) Donovan, of Dubuque, and Sherrie (Marty) Werner, of East Dubuque, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and son John Alfred in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
The family sends out a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Crestridge Nursing Home and to Hospice of Jackson County for the special care they gave to Don.
