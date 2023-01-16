PRINCETON, Ill. — Carl William “Bill” Burcham, 79, of Princeton, Illinois and formerly of East Dubuque, Illinois, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 1:15 p.m., at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois due to respiratory and cardiac failure.
Carl was born on June 19, 1943, to Ruth Ratcliffe Hull, Sheffield, Illinois and his birth father. Carl worked as a painter and machine operator at John Deere in Dubuque, Iowa until his retirement in 1998 after 33 years of service. He was a dedicated, extremely hard-working and proud John Deere employee. After retirement, Carl and Nancy moved to Oregon, Wisconsin and then to Princeton, a town close to family and close to where both Carl and Nancy grew up. Carl married Nancy Jo Sipes on June 30, 1961. Together they shared five awesome children; Jeffrey Scott Burcham, Vicky Jo (Pat) Runde, Kevin Lynn Burcham, Terry Alan Burcham and Malissa Ann Burcham (Erik Krause). Carl’s large family also included twelve grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, two brothers, four sisters, nieces, nephews and numerous extended family members.
Carl is survived by his patient wife, Nancy, sons, Kevin and Terry, daughters, Vicky and Malissa, two brothers, Donald (Lorelle) Burcham and John Burcham, four sisters, Linda (Gary) Reed, Norma Hoadley, Kathy Mercer and Christy Eckerman.
Recommended for you
He was preceded in death by those who left too soon, including his son, Jeff and granddaughter, Courtney Mae Burcham, his parents, Ruth and Hap Hull, sister, Roma (Ronnie) Hull and many family and friends.
Carl’s wishes were to be cremated with no service; however, there will be a life celebration in June 2023, on a day close to his 80th birthday.
Carl’s family would like to thank the caring ICU staff at OSF Heart of Mary for the wonderful care he received in his final hours. We would also like to thank the Emergency Room staff and hospital staff at OSF Saint Claire, where my father was a “frequent flyer”, the 911 crew who always treated him with respect and kindness, his numerous doctors, hospitals and staff, also, his son, Terry who was at his beck and call for the last year and all of his family and friends who blessed his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.