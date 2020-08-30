Mildred “Millie” M. Tressel, formerly of 770 Harvard Street, died August 28, 2020, at Bethany Home, Dubuque.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Church of the Nativity, with Father Dwayne Thoman presiding. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. No public visitation will be held. Mass will be live-streamed at 10:30 a.m. Monday on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. To leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Mildred was born November 11, 1934, in North Buena Vista, IA, daughter of Fred and Hilda (Tschirgi) Brimeyer. On June 22, 1957, she married Norbert Tressel in North Buena Vista. They were married for 63 years.
Mildred is survived by her spouse, Norbert Tressel; her children, Michelle, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Dennis (Ann), of Dubuque, IA, Sharon (Steve) Roling, of Eldridge, IA, Rodney (Kirsten), of Ankeny, IA, Kurt (Pam), of Bettendorf, IA, and Karen (John) McCartney, of Verona, WI; her grandchildren, Ben (Adrienne), Elizabeth, Luke (Katie), Mark, Katie (Jeremy), Andrew, Matt, Haley, Holly, Josie, Max, Amelia; her great-grandchildren, Camryn, Ellie, Casey; her siblings, Greg, Earl, Stella, Carol, Laura; many nieces and nephews, including her godchildren, Dana, Diane, Bob, Dan, Kathy and Susanne.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Hilda Brimeyer; her siblings, Selma, Alvin, Bob, Nick, Harvey; and granddaughter, Emily.
She was a member of Nativity parish, Rosary Society and the Catholic Order of Foresters, Marquette Court #811.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Church of the Nativity, Spina Bifida Association of Iowa, the Iowa Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Hospice of Dubuque or Bethany Home.
My wife of 63 years had a deep faith and a profound love for her immediate and extended family. She created a home where family and friends would gather for a birthday celebration, Christmas Eve, a game of cards or a cup of coffee. She cherished family events, especially the annual family reunion, typically attended by over 100 people. She took up her cross, when she was challenged by cancer, broken bones or heart problems. Each of our grandchildren is our favorite.
We, her children, recognize the sacrifices Mom made for us and for others. She and Dad sent all six of us through Catholic schools from 1st grade through high school and modeled how to practice our Catholic faith. She was very generous and quick to help elderly neighbors and relatives in need. She taught us and other relatives how to sew, quilt, can and find a good bargain while shopping. Many friends and family members were gifted with items she handmade: crocheted blankets, baby quilts, doilies, tablecloths and painted ceramic Nativity sets. When we were growing up, Mom was always home when we arrived home from school. After we were grown, she worked at Armstrong’s doing bridal alterations. It wasn’t until we were adults that we grasped that Mom was quick-witted and extremely funny. Even in her last days, she would tell a story and break out in laughter.
Our family extends our deepest appreciation to the community at Bethany Home: to the employees for the love, friendship and exceptional care given to our Mom and to the residents who befriended Mom. We are also grateful to Hospice of Dubuque and to our extended family and friends for supporting us with love, encouragement and prayers.