HOLY CROSS, Iowa — John “Jack” H. Domeyer, 85, of Holy Cross, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, surrounded by his family, at Dubuque Specialty Care in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Holy Cross, Iowa, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate.
Jack was born May 25, 1935, in Petersburg, Iowa, the son of Andrew and Frances (Von Lehmden) Domeyer. He married Shirley Stillmunkes on June 3, 1958, in Holy Cross, Iowa. Together they farmed near Holy Cross until retiring in 2001.
He was a skilled carpenter throughout his life. He coached the Holy Cross Softball team for many years. He and Shirley enjoyed their Country Dance Group and their card clubs with friends. He was known for the “Jack Domeyer” two-no-bid. Jack was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He later enjoyed restoring old tractors. He most enjoyed sharing his passions with his grandkids, and great-grandkids.
Survivors include 5 children: Terry (Kim) Domeyer, of Guttenberg, Dale (Jody), James, Jeff (Melissa), and Ted Domeyer, all of Holy Cross; daughter-in-law, Karen Domeyer, of Manchester; 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Laverne “Bud” Domeyer, of Petersburg, Mary Lou Gravel, of Dyersville, Doris Burlage, of Monticello, and Peter (Clarice) Domeyer, of Dubuque; in-laws: Rita Domeyer, of Dyersville, Roger (Sharon) Stillmunkes, of Ankeny.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, in 2019; parents; one son, Carl Domeyer, in 2009; siblings, William Domeyer, Daniel (Virginette) Domeyer, Donald “Gomer” Domeyer, Milton (Marie) Domeyer, Paul (Diane) Domeyer, Ellen Domeyer, Loras Gravel, Roland (Terese) Domeyer, James (LaVon) Domeyer and John Burlage.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ellen Kennedy Center and Dubuque Specialty Care for their compassionate care.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.