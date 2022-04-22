ASBURY, Iowa — Dr. Lawrence (Larry) Watson, 69, of Asbury, Iowa, formerly of Madison, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a service will be held at 3:00 p.m. A live stream of the funeral service will be on the funeral home Facebook page.
Larry was born on August 15, 1952, in Osage, Iowa, to Dr. Charles F. Watson and Mary Sue (Kennedy) Watson. He attended Fairfield High School, spent a year at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, and completed his undergraduate degree and Doctorate of Dentistry at the University of Iowa. Larry married Patricia Wessol in 1980 in Madison. The two later divorced. In 2009 Larry’s best friend Dr. Dan Engelbrecht and his wife Sue introduced him to the love of his life, Hania (Laskowska) Mormann. In 2015 the couple was married at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. Larry warmly welcomed Hania’s children, Annie and Daniel, into his family as his own.
Larry lived life to the fullest and was always up for an adventure. His happiness and carefree attitude were contagious. He was known for always joking and his incredibly giving soul — whether it be sharing his musical talents, supporting countless local artists, or graciously giving to his favorite charities.
Larry started his dental career in 1979, acquiring a practice in Madison. He served the local community for 22 years and sold his practice in 1999. Larry continued practicing dentistry as a Locum Tenens Dentist in Wisconsin and frequently traveled to South Dakota to serve the Native American reservations. He expanded his impact by joining the VA Madison Healthcare team and practicing as a dentist for five years, retiring in 2016. Larry’s patients remember his kind, compassionate, and gentle nature.
In his retirement, Larry loved traveling, golf, the Iowa Hawkeyes, spending time with Hania at their Galena hobby farm, and their dog Willa. Perhaps what he loved most of all was doing whatever he could to make Hania happy.
Left to honor Larry’s memory are his wife Hania; his stepdaughter Annie (Jeff) Koelker of Asbury and stepson Daniel (Lily) Mormann of Madison; grandchildren Lucy and Charlie Koelker and Mae Mormann; siblings Jim (Bette) Watson of San Antonio, Texas, Dick (Mary Ann) Watson of Seguin, Texas, and Tom (Kathleen) Watson of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his father and mother.
As his final act of kindness, Larry’s brain has been donated to the University of Maryland School of Medicine, where he will aid researchers in studying dementia.
Hania and Larry’s family would like to thank the staff of Home Instead, Finley Hospital Summit Health Center, and countless friends, neighbors, and community leaders for their thoughtful care of Larry. A special thanks to Angela W. Hubanks, PA-C of Grand River Medical Group, for her guidance and compassion.
For those wishing to honor Dr. Larry Watson’s memory, a donation can be made to the Caregiver Resource Center at Stonehill Communities. Visit stonehilldbq.com/donate/ and designate the donation to the Caregiver Resource Center.