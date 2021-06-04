HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Dennis R. Burbach, 67, of Hazel Green, died on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
A private burial will be held in Hazel Green Cemetery.
Complete arrangements are pending at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City.
