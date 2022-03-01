PRESTON, Iowa — Richard Rossmann, 91, of Preston, died on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. today at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Preston.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, at the church. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery.

Law-Jones Funeral Home, of Preston, is assisting the family.

