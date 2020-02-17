BAGLEY, Wis. — On February 8, 2020, Kathryn E. Umhoefer finally found peace after a long battle with complications involving a stroke that happened over 10 years ago, which left her non-verbal and paralyzed. Despite these hardships, Kathie did her best to live life to the fullest. Her charm and humor allowed her to continue the relationships she had before the stroke and the ability to make new ones. Perhaps most importantly, she cherished every moment she got with her great-grandson, even if they both could not understand one another verbally. And now, in eternal rest, she has her voice back.
Born in Lancaster on August 30, 1942, Kathryn Elizabeth Breese grew up to be a creative, thoughtful, hardworking and selfless young woman. She fell in love and married Richard A. Umhoefer in Lancaster, at St. Clement Parish on July 6, 1968. A few years later, the couple welcomed their son, Jeffrey David. Although Kathie succeeded at whatever she put her mind to, she spent much of her career working for Swiss Colony in Cassville. Once retired, you could find Kathie around the yard tending to her garden or in the kitchen, her favorite room of the house, cooking or baking for her family and friends.
Kathie was reunited with her husband, Richard A. Umhoefer; her brother, James H. (aka Butch) Breese III; and her parents, James H. Breese II and Ruth M. Breese (m. Fuller).
She is survived by her son, Jeff Umhoefer and daughter-in-law, Deb Umhoefer; granddaughters, Lindsey and Jamie; and great-grandson, Emmett, whom she loved very much. Also surviving is her sister, Susan Bauer (m. Breese) and brother-in-law David Bauer; nephews: Mike, Alan, Steven and Jason; along with other family members who loved her dearly.
Because Kathie loved her dogs greatly, the family would kindly request a donation to the Grant County Humane Society or Rivers and Bluffs Animal Shelter in Kathie’s memory in lieu of flowers.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem E&R Church in Lancaster, with Reverend Pamela Strakeljahn officiating. Burial will be in Bagley Cemetery, Bagley. Family and friends may call on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, 512 Canal St., Bloomington, and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
