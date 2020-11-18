Gerald A. “Jerry” Miller, 71, of Dubuque, formally of Dyersville, IA, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Dubuque Specialty Care, due to a battle with cancer and Covid-19. A Catholic funeral service, with Deacon John Stierman officiating, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, with entombment to follow. A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held on a later date. The Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque, is assisting the family.
Jerry was born on June 12, 1949, in Dyersville, IA, the son of John and Henrietta “Kay” (Barker) Miller. He graduated from Western Dubuque High School, Class of 1968.
Jerry worked various jobs before his retirement. He enjoyed bingo, putting puzzles together, listening to country music and doing word-seek and Sudoku puzzles.
He is survived by his sister, Anna Mae Elliott, of Dubuque; brothers, Charles (Deb) Miller, of Osceola, IA, and Ralph Miller, of Cedar Rapids, IA, along with many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bernard and John in infancy; sister, Elizabeth “Betsy” Miller; and a brother-in-law, Lyle Elliott, Sr.
In lieu of flowers, a Jerry Miller memorial fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Matt Kirkendall, nurse Kate, Dr. Risma, and Dr. Horchak, along with the nurses and staff at Dubuque Specialty Care and Hospice of Dubuque for all the wonderful care they provided to Jerry.