Ethel Ann Schumacher, 93, of Dubuque, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Dubuque.
A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Ethel will be 10:30 am Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Ethel was born May 18, 1929, in Dubuque, the daughter of Leo A. and Vera M. Young Stecklein. On January 31, 1953, she married Francis Henry Schumacher at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. He died April 4, 2020.
She graduated from St. Joseph Academy.
She was a homemaker and worked for Catholic Charities.
She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the Rosary Society.
Survivors include her children, Edward (Sue) Schumacher of Rockwell City, IA, Jean (John) Holmes of Lynnwood, WA, David (Chris Becker) Schumacher of Dubuque, Robert (Mary Streif) Schumacher of Dubuque, Mary Kay (Jason) Peddicord of Dubuque, Gary (Jennifer) Schumacher of Dubuque, Thomas (Erin Buxton) Schumacher of Lynnwood, WA; 19 grandchildren; and 29 great grandchildren; two great- great-grandchildren.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother Eldon Stecklein; one son, James Schumacher; one great grandson, Brody Schumacher; her daughter-in-law, Kim Schumacher.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Hospice of Dubuque.
A special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation and Dr. Sara Loetcher.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Ethel’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
