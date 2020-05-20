EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Ronald M. “Ernie” Welp, 60, of East Dubuque, IL, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at home from natural causes.
A public visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home, in East Dubuque. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the strict guidelines issued by the CDC and state will be followed and only 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at any one time.
Ernie was born on April 4, 1960, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Norman F. and Jacqueline (Hodgson) Welp. He was a graduate of East Dubuque High School.
Ernie was formerly employed at Chicago-Dubuque Foundry, in East Dubuque, and Morrison Bros. Company, in Dubuque, for over 30 years. He played bass and was a vocalist in many bands. “Ernie loved motorcycling and paragliding.”
Surviving are four children, Mike (Trudy) Welp, of Oregon, WI, Ronald A. (Amanda Manemann) Welp, of Dubuque, Cheyenne Lau, of Dubuque, and Riley Lau, of Clinton, IA; seven grandchildren; his siblings, Daniel “Buck” Welp, of East Dubuque, Linda (Russ Grant) Welp, of Zwingle, IA, Judy Welp, of East Dubuque, Diane Welp, of Iowa City, IA, and Christine (Tim) Knox, of Oregon, WI; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Jacqueline; his paternal and maternal grandparents.
