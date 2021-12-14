MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Rose M. Sunleaf, 84, of Montezuma and formerly of Bellevue, died on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at St. John Lutheran Church in Bellevue, where services will follow. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery.

Bentley Funeral Home, of Wilton, is assisting the family.

