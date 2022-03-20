GALENA, Ill. — Carol A. Krueger, age 74, of Galena, IL, and Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey on March 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
To honor Carol’s life, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Carol was born on June 9, 1947, in Dubuque, IA, a daughter to Charles and Lorraine (Bauer) Krueger. Carol was a proud graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, Class of ‘67. She went on to spend her working years with the Galena Glove Factory, Frommelt Industries, and finally with Rite Hite until she moved into retirement. Carol went on to invest several years with Home Instead as well. In her free-time, Carol always enjoyed a little retail therapy, sitting down at her sewing machine to work on her next creation, and traveling whenever possible. She also enjoyed spending time with the animals on the Virtue Farm and attending national, state, and local Angus events with Ambrose. Carol valued the simple pleasures in life where and when she could and we hope and pray that she has now found eternal peace from the earthly battles she has been facing so bravely these last years. Thank you, Carol, for simply being you and we’ll treasure each and every wonderful memory that you leave behind until we meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Carol include her best friend and fiancé, Ambrose Virtue, Galena, IL; her brother, Dennis (Mary) Krueger, Dubuque, IA; her special cousin, Linda Becker, Dubuque, IA; her two fur baby friends, Baby and Mollie; along with numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents.
In honor of Carol’s life, memorials and other expressions of sympathy may be sent directly to her family at Dennis and Mary Krueger, 2709 Ventura Drive, Apt.1, Dubuque, IA, 52001, where they will be distributed among her favorite charities. We thank you in advance for your kindness and support during this difficult time.
Carol’s family would like to thank everyone at the Mercy Cancer Center, especially Dr. Holme and her nurse, Jenny, along with all of the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jessica, for all of the professional and compassionate care they have provided to Carol and her family. We would also like to express a very sincere thank you to Dr. Mark Moore who was her personal physician for many years and always took wonderful care of Carol. And finally, a heartfelt thank you to Ambrose’s grandson, Dylan, for all of his love, dedication, and support over the last 2 years. Please know that all of you have played a very important and valuable role in Carol’s life and created opportunities for Carol to find both joy and peace when possible within her courageous battle with breast cancer and then only to have to face pancreatic cancer as well. Thank you so very much and may God bless you all for your kindnesses.
Online condolences may be shared with Carol’s family at www.tristatecremationcenter.com