COLESBURG, Iowa — Abbie I. Mormann, 94, of Colesburg, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Colesburg. Visitation will continue from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Parish Center prior to funeral Mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 708 Delaware St., Colesburg, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Jim Goerrend will officiate.
Abbie was born February 14, 1925, in Petersburg, Iowa, the daughter of Gregory and Alvina (Bockenstedt) Lammers. She married Arthur Mormann on June 10, 1947, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Petersburg.
She enjoyed gardening, cards, visiting with anyone she met, and spending time with her family. She was blessed with great patience and the ability to socialize with anyone.
Survivors include her four children, Lawrence “Larry” (Joyce) Mormann, of Worthington, Wayne (Mary Sue) Mormann, of Colesburg, Shirley (Darrell) Lindauer, of New Vienna, Daniel (Sandy) Mormann, of Colesburg; 16 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; siblings, Irvin (Eloise) Lammers, of Guttenberg, Carol Ann (Lester) Simons, of Colesburg; and a sister-in-law, Karen Lammers, of Anamosa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur, on July 3, 1995; a son, Gary, on May 6, 2017; a great-granddaughter, Grace Mormann, on December 16, 2007; siblings, Alice (Lavern) Knipper, Mildred (Vernon) Helle, Vanita (Ralph) Knipper, Gladys (Purl) Lake, Lavern Lammers, Donald (Peggy Digmann) Lammers; and in-laws, LuVerne (Catherine) Mormann, Evelyn (Elmer) Geistkemper, Walter (Jean) Mormann, Agnes (Melvin) Mensen.
