MCGREGOR, Iowa — Laura Nozal, 78, of McGregor, died on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home in Prairie du Chien, Wis., where services will follow. Burial will be in Moody Cemetery in McGregor.