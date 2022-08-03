Reverend John C. Paisley “Father Jack”, 86, of Dubuque, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 6:45 pm Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Church of the Resurrection followed by a prayer service at 6:45 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Father Paisley will be 10:30 am Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection celebrated by Archbishop Michael Jackels and priests of the Archdiocese of Dubuque. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque.
Father Jack was born December 7, 1935, in Dubuque, IA, the son of George William and Bernice Marie Shuhert Paisley.
He attended grade school at St. Patrick’s in Dubuque then went on to Loras Academy, graduating in 1953. He graduated from Loras College in 1957 and completed his theological studies at Immaculate Conception Seminary in Conception, MO, where he graduated in 1962.
Just celebrating his 60th anniversary, Father Jack was ordained a priest on June 2, 1962 at St. Rose Priory in Dubuque by Archbishop James J. Byrne.
Father Jack’s parish assignments took him all over the Archdiocese of Dubuque. His early assignments included serving as associate pastor of Saint Ludmila’s in Cedar Rapids (1962-67), Holy Ghost in Dubuque (1967-69), St. Martin’s in Cascade (1969-70), St. Joseph the Worker in Dubuque (1970-73), St. Joseph’s in Bellevue (1973-76), and St. Joseph’s in New Hampton (1976-80). In addition he was a member of the LaSalle High School faculty, Cedar Rapids (1962-67), Wahlert High School faculty, Dubuque (1967-1969; 1970-73), St. Martin faculty, Cascade (1969-70), Marquette High School faculty, Bellevue (1973-76), and the St. John School of Religion faculty, New Hampton (1976-80). Later assignments included pastor of Immaculate Conception in North Washington and director of St. John School of Religion in New Hampton (1980-84), pastor of St. Bernard’s in Alta Vista (1982-84), associate pastor of St. Benedict’s in Decorah (1984-86) and then pastor there (1986-90), pastor of St. Francis of Assisi in Fayette and St. Francis Xavier in Hawkeye (1990-92), St. Michael’s in Belle Plaine (1992-95), and St. Joseph’s in Chelsea (1994-95), interim pastor at St. Joseph’s in Mason City (1995) and St. Edward’s in Waterloo (1996), pastor of St. Francis Xavier in Belmond (1996-99), and pastor of the parishes in Hazleton, Lamont, and Strawberry Point from 1999 until his retirement in 2005. After retirement, he served as chaplain at Clark University and continued to assist the parishes of the diocese.
He was a member of National Association of Priest Pilots and volunteered on many service trips. He enjoyed traveling and was an avid skier.
Survivors include two sisters, Mary Catherine (Lawrence) Nielsen of DePere, WI, and Margaret Ann “Peggy” (Donald) Thiltgen, DeWitt, IA; two brothers, Thomas William (Francine) Paisley and Ronald Joseph (Jane) Paisley, both of Dubuque; many wonderful nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews who loved him dearly; and long-time friend, Sister Pat McNamara.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, Leon Mathieu.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Father Jack’s favorite local charities.
The family would like to thank his Euclid Street neighbors, especially Alvy and Denise.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Father Jack’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
