Andrew (Andy) Nash, 74, of Sunnycrest Manor, 2375 Roosevelt St., Dubuque, passed away at 4:29 a.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or service at this time. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque. Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, IL, is serving the family.
Andy was born on November 20, 1946 in New York, N.Y., the son of Russell W. and Ruth (Cole) Nash. He also lived in Minnesota and Washington State before his family settled in Iowa. He graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids and received a B.A. degree in art and history from Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota. His interests included current events, drawing and painting, judo, water sports and lifesaving, hiking and bicycling. He was on the wrestling team in both high school and college. Like his father, Russell, and grandfather, Maurice, he served in the U.S. Navy. After several other jobs, he worked at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque for over 20 years before retiring.
Andy’s beloved life companion and special friend was Mary Kay Jahn (1951-2006). Since her death, the Jahn family has remained close to Andy, assisted him in several ways, and included him in family events. In his last years, Andy developed health problems that required him to live in a nursing home in Dubuque, Sunnycrest Manor, where he received excellent care and had many friends.
Survivors include a sister, Pamela S. Saur and her husband Steve Saur, of Beaumont, Texas, and their children and grandchildren. These relatives include Andy’s niece, Cathy Allen, her husband, Kenny, and their daughter Tabby, also of Beaumont, as well as Andy’s nephew, Henry Saur, his wife, Elena, and daughters, Carlee, Clare, and Caroline, all of Ballwin, Missouri. Andy is also mourned by cousins and friends.
To honor his friends and wonderful caregivers at his home for several years and assist their service to others, memorial donations may be sent by check to Sunnycrest Manor, 2375 Roosevelt St., Dubuque, IA 52001. Please include a note saying that contributions are in the name of Andy Nash.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.