JoAnn Kaye “Jody” Gassman, 74, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, Sept 13, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center after battling dementia and congestive heart failure.

Per her wishes, there will be no services. She will be laid to rest with her parents, Henry and Helen Pfeiffer, in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque. The Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving JoAnn’s family.

