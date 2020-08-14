Patricia E. “Pat” (Tracy) Shaffer, age 79, of Dubuque, was called home unexpectedly at 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at her son’s home, with her loving family by her side.
To celebrate Pat’s life, family and friends may visit from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to the COVID-19 mandate by the City of Dubuque, face masks are required for all in attendance. To honor Pat’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date following cremation.
Pat was born on November 10, 1940, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Edward and Mildred (Duccini) Tracy.
Pat attended St. Mary’s Grade School and Dubuque Senior High School. After school, Pat was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Shaffer on June 11, 1960, at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque. They were blessed with almost 57 years together, and five children before Dick passed away on May 20, 2017. Pat was a devoted full-time wife, mom and homemaker, who also shared her talents outside of the home with several places after the children were grown. In her free time, Pat enjoyed going to the library to get a new murder mystery to read, or going for a walk, with the grandkids and dog in tow, spending plenty of time socializing with neighbors along the way. She had a phenomenal memory and a gift for storytelling which provided hours of entertainment for family and friends. She also put her gift of gab to good use visiting elderly people who were homebound, bringing a smile to their days. Pat was very generous with her time, talents and gifts, she would literally give someone the shirt off her back if they needed it. She loved her family and spoiling the grandkids with ice cream earned her the nickname “Grandma Ice Cream”. She also looked forward to giving out heaping amounts of candy every Halloween, making her house a definite stop on the neighborhood trick-or-treat route. We are extremely grateful for all of the love that mom has shown us, and the beautiful memories we have created throughout the years. We will miss hearing you singing around the house, and will think of you every time we hear Patsy Cline’s song, “Crazy”, on the radio. Mom was a strong and dedicated woman who taught us countless life lessons that we will pass on to our own families for generations to come. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Pat’s memory include her four sons, Greg (Joy) Shaffer, Dubuque, IA, Steve (Maryann) Shaffer, Dubuque, IA, Jeff (fiance Laura Francis) Shaffer, Dubuque, IA, and Eric (Kristi) Shaffer, Robins, IA; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her 10 siblings, Carol Tracy, Duane Tracy, Dick (Rhonda) Tracy, Larry Tracy, Edward (Charlotte) Tracy, Vicky (Ron) Schap, Susie (Larry) Oswald, Julie (Stan) Hogan, Debbie (Allen) Dellabella and Annette (Dick) Duddeck; and a brother-in-law, Clarence Norton.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dick; a daughter, Gail Mussehl; a sister, Diane Norton; and a sister-in-law, Gloria Tracy.
Pat’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the wonderful nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, especially, Peggy, Ryan and Kristen, for all of their kind and loving care and support.
