CUBA CITY, Wis. — Loretta V. Hahn, 104, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Edenbrook, Platteville, Wisconsin.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Pastor Magi Wehner officiating. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Cuba City, Wisconsin. A public visitation for friends will be held from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Loretta was born on July 15, 1917, in Quincy, Illinois, the daughter of Peyton and Elizabeth (Baker) Long. She married Wilbur Hahn on June 11, 1937, in Readlyn, Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 8, 1972.
Loretta was an avid reader and wonderful cook. She enjoyed playing bingo, watching baseball, and was a lifelong New York Yankees and Hawkeyes fan. Loretta loved playing games with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her two daughters, Nancy Moore, Dubuque, IA, and Barbara Johll, Cuba City; two sons, Richard (Carol) Hahn, Rockford, IL, and Robert (Linda) Hahn, Cuba City; a brother, Robert Long, La Puente, CA; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Virginia Long, in infancy, Kathleen Feipel, and Marjorie (Eldon) King; and two brothers, Harold (Idel) Long and Donald Long.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Sienna Crest, of Platteville, Wisconsin.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.