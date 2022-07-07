Nick Bower, 28, of Dubuque, IA died by suicide on July 2, 2022.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A remembrance service will take place at 5:00 with military honors by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Nick was born on February 1, 1994, the son of Jeff and Tina (Sabers) Bower. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 2012. He joined the Marines and served until 2016. After his discharge he followed his lifelong passion of mechanics by attending the Universal Technical Institute in Lisle, IL where he became a master mechanic, eventually becoming a service writer at McGrath Chevrolet in Dubuque.
Although Nick struggled with his own demons, he was quick to smile and gave the best hugs. He would help anyone who needed him.
He is survived by his parents, sisters Julia (Mark) Updegraff and Kelly Bower, both of Dubuque; Grandmothers Darlean Sabers and June Bower, and Grandfather David Bower; 13 Aunts and Uncles; 32 cousins; family dogs Petey, Beau, and Charlie, and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gene Sabers.
If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States. 1-800-273-8255
