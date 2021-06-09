Robert J. “Butch” Jones Jr., 73, of Dubuque passed away in the early morning of June 7th at Bethany Home following a courageous battle with lung cancer and with his loving family by his side.
He was born May 9, 1948, to Robert J. Jones Sr. and Mildred (Greene) Jones. He was born at the family home, on Mother’s Day, in Galena, Illinois.
According to Bob’s wishes, there will be no public visitation; a celebration of life will be held at a later date with entombment and military honors at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, IA, is assisting the family.
After attending Dubuque Senior High School, Bob went on to join the Army from 1968-1970 and served in the Vietnam War.
Upon returning from the war, Bob then spent most of his working years as a self-employed floor installer.
On September 15, 1972, he married Susan Kubesheski at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. They were married for 48 happy years, and they have 3 children and 4 beautiful granddaughters.
Bob was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed playing cards and games with family and friends.
He also enjoyed doing gardening, yard work and woodworking projects.
When Bob wasn’t home watching his Westerns or cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, you could usually find him with his best friends Keith and Larry at the Walnut Tap or “The Shop.” Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife Sue, sons Robert M (Bobbie) Jones, Eric Jones, all of Dubuque, and a daughter, Shelly Jones, of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by his four cherished granddaughters, Carson, Olivia and Natalie Jones and Ashley Simon, and his siblings, sister Barb (Joe) Fecker and brother Steve Jones.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters, Judy Bischoff and Sandy Thill, and brother Ron Jones.
The family would especially like to thank the staff of Bethany Home for their kind and loving care of Bob during his battle with cancer. The family would also like to thank Hospice of Dubuque.