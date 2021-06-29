Lois M. Corken, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 2, Holy Ghost Church, Dubuque. Services: 3 p.m. Friday at the church.
Carmelene A. Decker, Bernard, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen, Iowa. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Norma J. Holthaus, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, Francis House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center, Dubuque.
Lillian L. Knake, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Services: 11 a.m. Friday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.