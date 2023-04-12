FARLEY, Iowa — Andrea M. Steffensmeier, 76, of Farley, Iowa passed away surrounded by her family, on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
Visitation for Andrea will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Thursday after 9 a.m. at the funeral home.
Services for Andrea will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa.
She was born June 4, 1946, in Farley, Iowa, daughter of LuVerne and Madaline (Allen) Ries. She is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Farley, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Wilfred Steffensmeier on April 1, 1967, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa. Together the couple farmed in the rural Farley area.
She was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Farley, Iowa.
Andrea was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who truly loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing cards with family and with the card club.
She is survived by her husband, Wilfred Steffensmeier of Farley; three sons, Jeff Steffensmeier of Cedar Rapids, Jason (Carmen) Steffensmeier of Farley, and Joe (Janette) Steffensmeier of Coralville; six grandchildren, Adam, Andrew, Allyson, Jared, Cody, and Sienna; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ellen Ries of Epworth, Jim (Rita) Steffensmeier, Agnes Steffensmeier, and Elaine Steffensmeier all of Dyersville, and Mary (Charlie) Hellman of Holy Cross.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robert Steffensmeier in Infancy; four brothers, LeRoy Ries, Vernon Ries, Loras “Chief” (Betty) Ries, and Thomas Ries; one sister, Sue Ann Davis; father and mother-in-law, Emil and Monica (Westhoff) Steffensmeier; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gene (Helen) Steffensmeier, Florence (Joe) Meis, Lucille (Eugene) Prier, Art Steffensmeier, Donald Steffensmeier, Alice (Rick) Nadermann, and Eldon (Clara) Steffensmeier.
