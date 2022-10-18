BENTON, Wis. — Matthew C. Brandt, 53, of Benton, WI, formerly of Platteville, WI and Gratiot, WI passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21st at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. Burial will be in the Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque, IA at a later date. Family & friends may call on Friday, October 21st from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Matt was born on October 31, 1968 in Richland Center, WI. Matt had two very loving parents who he grew up with and he talked about them often. He was adopted by Virgil & Elaine (Oftedahl) Brandt when he was about 5 years old. He worked for Wal-Mart & later at Lands’ End. Matt enjoyed camping, fishing (especially catfish), coin collecting, going to flea markets, metal detecting, going out to dinner, music (big hair bands), but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be fondly remembered by his outgoing personality and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Matt is survived by: 4 siblings: Dan Hunt, David Hunt, Carol McWilliams & Natalie Falgado and 6 older siblings; special friend, Angela Donovan of East Dubuque, IL; close friend, Loretta Webster of Benton, WI; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil & Elaine (Oftedahl) Brandt and 2 siblings. In lieu of plants & flowers, a Matthew C. Brandt Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Matt Brandt Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
Matthew C. Brandt
