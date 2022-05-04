Joanna Mary (Horsfall) Heiss, 73, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on April 30th, 2022 at her home.
Family and friends may gather from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 5th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Msgr. Jim Miller officiating.
Joanna was born on July 28, 1948 in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of Kenneth and Anita (Link) Horsfall. She married Eric John Heiss at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on May 6th, 1972, this month would have been 50 years together.
She worked for Barnstead Thermolyne which later became Thermo Fisher Scientific and also at William C. Brown Publishing in Dubuque. She was a former member of St. Mary’s and was active in the Girl Scouts serving as a leader and a Troop Organizer.
Joanna loved to garden (especially her tomatoes and raspberries), sewing, cooking the favorite Horsfall meal and traveling. Her favorite trips were to San Francisco and visiting her relatives in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York. She loved life and finding joy and happiness within.
She is survived by her husband Eric; two daughters Ericka of Dubuque and Angela of Inver Grove Heights, MN; two brothers Paul (Barbara) Horsfall, of Dubuque and Mike (Lura) Horsfall, of Cape Coral, FL along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Bernard and David, and her daughter Katherine.