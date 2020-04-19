MOVILLE, Iowa — Robert “Bob” Charles Haigh, 71, of Moville, Iowa, formerly of Dubuque, passed away April 9, 2020, in Moville, due to complications from ALS.
Services with military rites will be held at a later date, with burial at Linwood Cemetery.
He was born June 21, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Fieldon and Dorothy (Hines) Haigh. He was united in marriage to Kay Haigh on November 14, 2018. Bob was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, Class of 1966, and later received a bachelor’s in business from Wayne State College in Sioux City, Iowa.
Bob enlisted in the Air Force on February 1, 1967, where he served until he received a Palace Chase Assignment on August 9, 1973, to the Air National Guard as an Air Force reservist. In June of 1974 he was hired full time with the 185 Tactical Fighter Group in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, where he served until he retired from the Air Force Reserves.
Bob retired from the Q Casino, in Dubuque, Iowa, where was affectionately known as Bust-n-Bob by guests at the casino for how he always rooted for them to win. Bob loved to go to garage sales to hunt for his next great deal. His family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren, were the center of his world and his greatest joy.
Bob is survived by his wife, Kay; son, Brian (Mary Beth) Howerton, of Hurdland, MO; daughters, Suzanne Novak, of Farley, IA, and Shannon (Rick) Johnston, of Dyersville, IA; his step-children, Benjamin Nash and Angela Nash, both of Moville, IA; his grandchildren, Brandi, Christopher, Zach, Zeke, Easton, Natalie, Blayce, Bracyn and Oliver; his great-grandsons, Axel and Christopher Jr; and his siblings, Richard (Pat) Haigh, of Dubuque, IA, Jean Wilke, of Plover, WI, Joyce Morgan and Sandra Mason, both of Cedar Rapids, IA.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his brother, Al Haigh.