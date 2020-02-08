CLERMONT, Iowa — Johanna Helen Amundson, 91, of Clermont, Iowa, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in West Union, Iowa.
The service for Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, with a visitation one hour prior (12 p.m. noon) at East Clermont Lutheran Church, rural Clermont, Iowa. Pastor Ron Roberts will officiate. Coffee, refreshments/fellowship in the church basement and the inurnment will follow the service. Memorials may be sent to St. Croix Hospice, East Clermont Lutheran Church Perpetual Fund, Good Samaritan home, or a charity of your choice.
Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Clermont, Iowa, is assisting the family.