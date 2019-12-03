CASCADE, Iowa — Jerry “Fritz”” Breitbach, 74, of Cascade, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Friends and relatives of Jerry may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 , 2019, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, where services will be held at 7:30 p.m. with Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, at a later date.
He was born November 9, 1945, in Cascade, the son of Clarence L. and Hazel A. (Behrends) Breitbach. On February 17, 1968, he was united in marriage to Constance “Connie” Picray at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello, Iowa. She preceded him in death on September 14, 2018. He was employed with Schwan’s Company and later at Walmart in Dubuque as an assembler.
Jerry was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, and he especially looked forward to going on casino trips.
He is survived by two sons, Joe (Stacie) Breitbach, of Monticello, IA, and Steve (Amy) Breitbach, of Ankeny, IA; three grandchildren; Clint (Julia Lanpher), Zach, and Ava; two sisters, Sharon “Potts” Meyer, of East Dubuque, IL, and Vickie (Stu Hetherington) Holub, of Mesa, AZ; three brother-in-laws, Ron (Jane) Picray, of Monticello, IA, Rick Scott, of Epworth, IA, and Dan Moats, of Monticello, IA; and one sister-in-law, Judy (Duane) Sternhagen, of Hopkinton, IA.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Lois Scott and Shirley Keating; brothers-in-law Dean Meyer and Eugene (Peg) Picray; and a sister-in-law, Marlene Moats.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.