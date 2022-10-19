Virgil J. Blocker, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa on October 13, 2022, at the age of 91.
He was born February 21, 1931 on the family farm in Ionia, Iowa, the son of Raymond and Elizabeth (Zeien) Blocker.
Visitation will be from 9:00-10:15, Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Church of the Resurrection followed by the Mass of Christian Burial with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Virgil grew up on the family farm. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He received his bachelor degree from Loras College. Following graduation, he began his career in Charles City, Iowa.
After meeting the love of his life, Joan, they were united in marriage on November 12, 1955 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Charles City, Iowa. In 1968 he began his career at Loras College starting as the Business Manager and retiring as the Vice President of Financial Affairs.
Virgil was very active in the community serving on many boards and committees. He demonstrated the importance of his faith through his ongoing involvement in Resurrection Parish for the past 58 years. He was actively involved in many leadership roles within the parish, Parish Council, various committees, and multiple building projects. Both Virgil and Joan received the Benemerenti Award in 2011, recognizing their many years of service to the Catholic community.
Together with his wife they raised their two daughters and enjoyed watching their family grow. He is survived by: Pam (Kevin) Klein of Elgin, Illinois and Cathy (Jeff) Krueger of Dubuque; five grandchildren: Christopher Klein, Courtney Klein, Jordan (Harrison) Wentzien, Kirsten (Austin) Kane, and Connor (Emma) Krueger; three great-grandchildren Stella Jo, Hudson Tripp and Lila Penelope, and (one expected in December); as well as several nieces and nephews.
Virgil was preceded in death by his wife, Joan, his parents, and one brother, Norbert.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Resurrection Church, Hospice of Dubuque, Stonehill Care Center, or American Cancer Society.
A special heartfelt thank you to Deb and John Kalb, Sr. Marjorie Staudt, Deacon Mike Ellis, and Deacon Jim and Mary Schmidt for their caring support and frequent visits.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Virgil’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
