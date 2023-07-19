Sister Ella Groetken, OSF, of Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa passed away at 10:56 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Clare House. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 followed by burial at the Sisters of St. Francis natural burial site. The service will be livestreamed at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans. Natural Burial, Sisters of St. Francis, 3390 Windsor Ave., Dubuque, IA 52001

Sister was born on September 7, 1934 in LeMars, IA the daughter of Gerhard Jr. and Olive (Neubrand) Groetken.

