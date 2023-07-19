Sister Ella Groetken, OSF, of Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa passed away at 10:56 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Clare House. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 followed by burial at the Sisters of St. Francis natural burial site. The service will be livestreamed at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans. Natural Burial, Sisters of St. Francis, 3390 Windsor Ave., Dubuque, IA 52001
Sister was born on September 7, 1934 in LeMars, IA the daughter of Gerhard Jr. and Olive (Neubrand) Groetken.
Entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 25, 1952 and made final profession of vows August 10, 1958. Sister received her BA in elementary education from Briar Cliff College, Sioux City, IA. As a teacher in Iowa she ministered at Manchester, Alton, Pocahontas, Guttenberg, and St. Mary, Dubuque and in Illinois at Melrose Park and Midlothian. Sister also ministered in Sioux City, IA as a receptionist and senior companion.
Sister is survived by her sister, Joyce Fields; her brothers, James (Phyllis) Groetken, Kenneth (Deborah) Groetken, Gerald Groetken, and Lawrence “Larry” (Carmen) Groetken; her sister-in-law Judy Groetken; nieces, nephews, and her Franciscan sisters.
Recommended for you
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Richard (Mary) Groetken, Cletus (Carol) Groetken, and Ronald Groetken; and her sister-in-law JoAnn Groetken.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, 3390 Windsor Ave., Dubuque, IA.