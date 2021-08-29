MARION, Iowa — Patricia L. Burnett, 93, of Marion, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at Marion Christian Church, with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m.

Tri-State Cremation Center, of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you