LUANA, Iowa — Robert Schultz, 95, of Luana, Iowa, died Friday, February, 21, 2020, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Luana, Iowa. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Luana, Iowa, with Rev. Lynn Noel as the officiant. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, Luana, Iowa. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.