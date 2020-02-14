HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Anna Mae Wiederholt, 82, of Hazel Green, Wis., died February 9, 2020.
Visitation will be on Monday, February 17, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Tuesday, February 18, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. on Tuesday, February 18th, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green.
Burial will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green. Complete arrangements are pending.