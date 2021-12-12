CUBA CITY, Wis. — Gary F. Foht, 83, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died peacefully surrounded by his family, Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Beehive Homes of Oregon, Wisconsin.
Services are pending. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Gary was born on April 21, 1938, in Galena, Illinois, the son of John and Catherine (Engel) Foht. He graduated from Benton High School in 1956. Gary served in the United States Navy from 1956-1960. He married Mary Jane Vaassen on April 8, 1961 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City, Wisconsin.
Gary was employed at John Deere, retiring in 1992. He served as mayor of Cuba City from 1972-1978. Gary was an active member of St. Rose Parish, the parish board and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed his time at Cole Acres Country Club as a board member and president and playing that frustrating game of golf. Gary was the designated bartender always prepared to serve family and friends before a night of card playing. He and Jane would pack up their bags and head to Orange Beach, AL each winter making many new friends, getting in some more golf, card playing and mixing more drinks. He enjoyed his time in the yard, feeding birds and watching his friend, Charlie the squirrel. Gary was an avid sports fan watching baseball and golf from his recliner and watching Cuba City basketball from the front row at the high school gym. He mostly enjoyed his time with Jane showing his love by finishing off a second or third serving of a dessert she made.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane Foht; two daughters, Jodi (Ted) Drankus, Waukesha, WI, and Sherri (Greg) Enz, Manitowoc, WI; two sons, Tim (Julie) Foht, Fitchburg, WI, and Tom (Lori) Foht, Germantown, WI; a son-in-law, Steve Martin, Evansville, WI; six sisters, Mary Kay (David) Hoeper, Cuba City, WI, Patricia Foht, Fort Atkinson, WI, Sharon (Michael) Connelly, Denver, CO, Deborah (Dean) Von Glahn, De Pere, WI, Ann (Dan) Welter, Hazel Green, WI, and Jane Pussehl, Platteville, WI; two brothers, Theodore (Janice) Foht, Crivitz, WI, and Frank (Maureen) Foht, Las Vegas, NV; 13 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Teri Martin; a brother, Dennis Foht; and a grandson, Jared Drankus.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Epione Pavilion, Agrace Hospice and Beehive Homes of Oregon for their loving care given over the past two years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gary’s name to the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, 6314 Odana Road, Suite 4, Madison, WI 53719.
