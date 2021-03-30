Alice Ann Clark, 90, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully and entered into eternal life on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Alice’s family.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Alice will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Steven Garner as the celebrant. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery-North Garryowen. The Mass will be livestreamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Alice was born October 5, 1930, in Mauston, Wis., the daughter of Patrick and Jane (Croal) McGarty. On December 30, 1967, she married Richard ‘Doc’ C. Clark in St. Patrick Catholic Church in Mauston. He passed away on December 27, 2004.
Alice graduated from Mauston High School in 1948, Wisconsin State College in Whitewater, Wis., in 1953, and University of Iowa with her Masters Degree in 1960.
She taught at West Salem, Wis., Bayview High School in Milwaukee, High Point High School in Beltsville, Md., Cuba City High School in Cuba City, Wis., and Dubuque Community School District.
She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church, their Rosary Society; the Serra Club, The Loras Club of Dubuque and was a volunteer for Hospice of Dubuque.
Survivors include one sister, Rita Goepel, of Hartland, Wis.; her nephews and nieces, Patrick (Deb) Goepel, Richard (Deb) Goepel, Daniel Goepel, Chris (Kirk) Udovich and Stephanie McGarty; her grand-nephews and nieces, RJ and Danielle Goepel, Anthony and Paul Goepel, CeAnn and Kylee Udovich; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Cimijotti, Karen Garlock and Kathryn Knudtson; and many other friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, Jim McGarty; sister, Ellen McGarty; and brother-in-law, Dick Goepel.
A special thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff at Stonehill Care Center for their amazing care and Kevin Walsh for his friendship and care of Alice.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to: The Richard Clark Scholarship/Loras College, Stonehill Care Center, or Hospice of Dubuque.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.